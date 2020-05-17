Long-time resident of Littlerock, Calif., passed away at his home April 26, 2020. he worked as a heavy equipment operator and had his own water delivery service. Graduate of Palmdale High School, he held the shot put record many years. In FFA he won a speaking contest and tractor driving competition. He was a passionate person with a BIG heart he is survived by his daughter Trisha Hawthorne of Hemet, Calif, sister Susan and Bob Ross of Bayfield, Colo. grandsons Justin and Jayden Walter, ex-wife Kathy, many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. He sought to be right with God.



