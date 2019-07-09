Billie was born in Glendale, Calif, on March 16, 1924 and passed away on June 5, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif. She was 95 years young. Growing up and graduating from Eagle Rock High School, she soon enrolled at Glendale Community College, studying business. In 1945, toward the end of World War II, she left her studies and was hired at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, Calif, as a keyboard operator. On one fateful day, October 24, 1945, she met the love of her life, Craig. They eloped in Las Vegas exactly 3 years to the day, on October 24, 1948.

After raising her children, she went to work for the International Association of Aerospace Workers (IAM), a job she truly loved and took great pride in. She retired after 20 years in 1991 as their executive secretary. Billie's hobbies were wide ranged. She was an avid reader, a talented painter, using oil and watercolors and using her delicate strokes to paint her china, a killer card player, loved traveling the world with Craig, loved her Kobe Bryant and the Lakers and watching Phil Mickelson hit a hole in one on Sundays, just to name a few.

Billie was one never to miss a family gathering or meeting up with her special friends, always bringing with her her vivacious personality and laughter.

She is survived by her oldest son, Geoff, daughter, Debbie (Denny), and youngest son Brad (Jeannie), 6 grandchildren, Dustin (Andrea), Darcy, Derek (Marlene), Kyle, Jake and Keenan and 8 great grandchildren Logan, Ronan, Ciaran, Brendan, Bronson, Edison, Donald and little Santana Rose, all whom adored their Grandma Bill. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Craig. Billie's "Celebration of Life" will be held at Chapel of the Valley Mortuary, 1755 E. Ave. R, Palmdale, CA on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm. There will be no graveside service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you may donate to PAWS Humane Society in Billie's name. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 9, 2019