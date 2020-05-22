A. Leonard Sarten



Len, as he was known to his friends, passed away as the sun rose on May 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Len was born on May 1, 1933 in Houston, Texas, to Omer and Mayme Sarten. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Ann Sarten, his parents, his brothers, Jim Sarten and Doug Sarten, his sisters, Maxine Ferry, Joyce Bowman and Doris Lewallen.



Len moved to Tempe, Arizona when he was a young boy and attended Tempe Grammar School.



In 1947 he moved to Phoenix and attended North Phoenix High School. Len served in the Navy Reserves and the US Navy from 1951-1956 as a Construction Builder/Seabee.



Len was in the paint business and retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1996.



Len had a great love of all sports and was a loyal fan to all of our Arizona Teams. He played Fast Pitch Softball for Phoenix City Leagues for many years as a young adult and his family believes he was the greatest First Baseman ever.



Len is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Sarten; daughter, Bonnie Ogden (John) of Prescott Valley, Arizona; son, Leonard R. Sarten of Lafayette, Indiana; grandchildren, Carrie King, Michele Frizzell, Nikki Brookstein, Lindsay Brooks, Jonathan Ogden, Steven Ogden, April Greenway,



Andrew Ogden, Krystina Woodruff and Chase Sarten; 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and his sister, Jo Crispo.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Len is most likely watching a baseball game at his "field of dreams" and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to a youth sports organization.









