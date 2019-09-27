Resources
Aaron "Dwaine" Willett

Aaron "Dwaine" Willett Obituary
Aaron "Dwaine" Willett

Hubert, NC - Aaron "Dwaine" Willett, 70, from Hubert, N.C. Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Hubert since September of 2018. Dwaine was proceeded in death by his parents Aaron and Joyce Willett, and his grandson Trevor Ward Gillis. Surviving is his wife Deluvina, son Eric Dwayne Gillis(Debbie),daughter Tina Marie Gillis; four sisters, Camille Willett, Suzanne Willett-Lewis, Sheila Ognjanovac(Dane), Stephanie Willett, granddaughter Kailey Gillis, and great grandson Hudson Gillis. Dwaine had many cousins, nieces and nephews. He had many friends and a brother(the brother he didn't have as a child) Bud Hurst. Dwaine was a Marine Vietnam Veteran.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019
