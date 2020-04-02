Services
Glendale - Adam Alonzo Macnab, 21, Glendale, died Mar. 27, 2020.

Adam was born Sep. 2, 1998, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a kind hearted young man who had a passion for art and music, and he loved his friends, and his family dearly.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Angela and Theodore Murillo, Glendale; his brother, Aaron Macnab; his father, Andrew Macnab; his maternal grandparents, Bonnie and Raul Lopez; and his paternal grandparents, Ana and Alonzo Macnab and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The viewing will take place between 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday April 6, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, Bonnie Lopez will officiate. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. The pallbearers will be Aaron Macnab, Raul Lopez Jr., Hector Lopez, Matthew Jackson, Jacob Dowhan, Austen Burkett, Antonio Ventura, and Benneth Dominguez.

Contributions to the funeral expenses can be made online at: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/adam-macnab-funeral-expenses
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
