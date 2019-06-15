|
Adan C. Guerrero
Phoenix - Adan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle and friend who passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Maria, children Loretta (Peter), Laura, Daniel (Katherine), Michael, Margaret, Ernest (Terry) and 37 grand children and great grandchildren. He is best remembered for his love of God and family and his strong family convictions. A retired veteran, Adan is honored for his courage and love of his country. Adan's life will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 320 North 20thDrive, Phoenix AZ, 85009. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 10:30. Internment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2003 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008. Flowers can be sent to Greenwood Mortuary, 719 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 15 to June 16, 2019