|
|
Adela (Vargas) Garcia
Phoenix - Adela Garcia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 23, 2020; she was 92. Adela was a lifelong Arizonan - born on December 12, 1927 in Ray, Arizona to parents Adelina and Refugio. She married Abelardo Garcia in August 1947 and celebrated nearly 73 years of marriage. Together in Phoenix, they raised their family of five daughters and four sons. Adela worked in various jobs throughout her life and retired at 50 to spend her time caring for her growing family.
She spent her days fulfilling her passion for cooking, spontaneous adventures, bargain shopping, bingo, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She had an infectious smile, an unforgettable laugh and endless compassion. Her beautiful soul imprinted on every person she met, and she will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Christina, Natalia, and Eva; brothers, Gilbert and Louis; her son, Steven; and her grandson, Steven Jr.
Left to celebrate her life is her husband, Abelardo; their children, Tere, Molly, Cookie, David, Della, Tony, Peaches, and Abel; her sister, Helen; her 18 adoring grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home (602) 276-3601.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020