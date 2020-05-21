Adelaide Ann Van Slyck, RN, MSN, CNAA, FAANAdelaide Ann (Maresca) Van Slyck, 75, passed away on May 19, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Ann was born on March 5, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Adelaide (Collmer) Maresca. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Tom Van Slyck, brother Tony Maresca (Barbara), Sister-in Law Susan V. Jones, Brother-in-Law Don Holt, nephews Christopher Maresca and Parker Jones, niece Sarah Maresca DuPont (Josh) and grandniece Ainslie DuPont. She and her family moved from Brooklyn to Mesa, AZ in 1961. She graduated from Mesa High School in 1963 and, then while working full time at Southside Hospital in Mesa to support her family, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arizona State University in 1968. She also received her RN certificate in 1968. Subsequently, she received her Master of Science in Nursing from Arizona State in 1973, and then accepted the position of Associate Director of Nursing at St. Luke's Medical Center in Phoenix. Not content to "just do her job", she passed all requirements to become a Certified Nursing Administrator Advanced. Following the departure of mentor Nancy Higgerson, she accepted the position of Vice President of Nursing at St. Luke's Medical Center. After leaving St. Luke's Health System in 1982, she formed her own nursing consulting firm, AVS & Associates, and in 1985 incorporated as Van Slyck & Associates, Inc. Her very first client of AVS & Associates was the University of Phoenix, for which she developed an undergraduate nursing program. In 1985 she earned both the prestigious Salsbury Award from the Arizona Hospital Association and the Outstanding Alumni Award from the Arizona State University College of Nursing. In 1992, she was elected to Fellowship in the American Academy of Nursing. She met the love of her life, Tom Van Slyck, in 1975 and they were married May 26, 1977. She sold her firm in 2006 and retired in 2007. Retired, yes - but not withdrawn. After learning about the mission of Project C.U.R.E. she went to work creating the opportunity to send 3 shipping containers full of medical supplies to Sri Lanka. She also loved to travel and enjoyed cruising. She took multiple trips to Belize, which she often referred to as her holy place. A quiet patron of the arts, she enjoyed the ballet, opera and plays. She also tremendously enjoyed going to the Heard Museum, the Phoenix Botanical Garden, Native American ruins and Santa Fe, NM to visit the pueblos. With the current COVID-19 crisis the family held a small, family only service, and she is now interred in Mesa. Those wishing to do so are encouraged to make a donation to the Arizona State University College of Nursing for Nursing Scholarships. Please direct your donations to the ASU Foundation, Attn: Financial Services, P.O. Box 2260, Tempe, AZ 85280-2260.