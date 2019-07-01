|
Adele Nelson Noble
Tempe - 90, of Tempe, passed away on June 10, 2019. Adele was born in Chicago on August 18, 1928, the daughter of Henry Nelson and Rose Roraff. She attended Northern Illinois University, where she met and married Frank C. Noble, the love of her life. He became a professor at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, TN, where the couple were active in the Civil Rights Movement of the early 1960s. A devoted mother to their two children, David and Laura, Adele earned a master's degree in library science at Peabody. The family moved to Tempe in 1971 when Frank became a professor at Arizona State, and Adele commenced a twenty-year career at Tempe Public Library, where she was chief cataloging librarian. In addition to her love of books and classical music, Adele was a lifelong artist and a skilled potter and quilter. She was a person of great intelligence, sensitivity, integrity, and spirit. We love and miss her deeply. Husband Frank and daughter Laura preceded her in death; she is survived by her son David, of Chimacum, WA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tempe Public Library.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 1, 2019