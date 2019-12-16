|
In Loving Memory of
Adele Renae Grado
December 24, 2019
It has been 11 years since you returned home to God; yet it seems like only yesterday. The Joy, Love and Sunshine you brought to all of our lives still sustains us; Your sunshine still brightens our lives. Your Kindness, Compassion, Empathy and Love embrace all of our lives. The birds continue to sing for you, Adele, and the trees and flowers keep on blooming in your memory. Your high energy/outgoing Spirit and unconditional Love will always be in our hearts.
We love and miss you Adele
Mike, Jenny and Joe, Michella, Bonnie and James, Tyler, Marcie, Bubby, Christopher, Hannah, Andrew, Caleb, William and Noah!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019