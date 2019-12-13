Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Adelfa Ordonez Obituary
Beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Adelfa Ordonez Arellano passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

'Del' was born in Ballinger, TX on March 18, 1949 and moved to Phoenix as a young girl with the large Arellano family. She attended Ann Ott Elementary School, Phoenix Union High School. She graduated with a B.S. from ASU's Business College.

Del and her beloved husband of 45 years, Rey, lived and worked primarily in central Phoenix during their professional careers. Del was a long-time member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church and took solace and comfort reading devotional scripture. Her hobbies included avid jogging. With Rey, she never tired of numerous road trips to the state's parks, lakes and wilderness areas. Her joy included spending time with her family, always a willing friend to all.

Del leaves behind her devoted husband, Rey, and her siblings James, Esther, Delia, Diane, Silvia, Maria and Lynda and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Arellano and Mother Mary Styers, stepfather Daniel Styers; sister, Irene; brother, Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix 85008. Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
