A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
320 N. 20th Dr.
Phoenix, AZ
More Obituaries for Adeline Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline Martinez


1923 - 2019
Our beloved mother, Lena, as she was known to most, went to her resting place on July 18th, 2019. Lena was born to Eloisa and Ramon Lopez, on January 10th,1923 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lena met and married her husband Manuel (Pinky) Martinez, who preceded her in death, they were married for 57 years. She was able to remain a homemaker and raise their 5 children, Susie (Don)

McClue, Manuel (Norma) Martinez, Mary Martinez, Terry Martinez and Bobby Martinez. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, brothers; Roy and Gilbert Lopez, sisters; Minnie Lopez, Molly Marquez, and Lily Lopez. Surviving sister Sally (George) Spence and also 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She loved her Mexican music, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. She will be greatly missed and loved. Visitation and rosary Friday, July 26, 2019 6-8 pm at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ. Funeral Mass at St. Matthew's Catholic Church 320 N. 20th Dr. Phoenix starting at 10 am. Saturday, July 27th, 2019. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery 2033 N. 48th St. Phoenix. Tributes to www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019
