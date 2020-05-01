Adeline "Lynne" Tolino-Denetdeel



Was born in Ft Defiance, AZ on June 14, 1941 She passed away April 24, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior.



Our family celebrates her reunion with the love of her life, Robinson Denetdeel Sr



Lynne was a loving mother and grandmother to many. She has 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, whom she lovingly called 'My Grannies'



Lynne is survived by her 8 children, Janice Narvaez, Denise Narvaez, Jacquelyne Harris, Gwendolyn Nopah, Donovan Sanderson, Reginald Sanderson Jr, Robynne Denetdeel and Robinson Denetdeel Jr and all her Grannies. Her brothers Donnie Tolino, Damien Tolino and her sister Beverly Jefferson



Her Kindness, Compassion and Love of Life was felt by the many whose lives she touched even if it was for a short time. Spending quiet time with her was the best, they always included 'her' music and the reminiscing of younger days with husband.



She is preceded in death by her husband Robinson Denetdeel Sr, her parents Kee Tolino and Alyce Mariner and her grandson Brandon Sanderson.



There will be no services for her at this time. A memorial will be planned in the coming months as time permits. The family will keep everyone informed.



Our Mother... Our Grandmother will be missed by all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store