Adeline "Lynne" Tolino-Denetdeel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline "Lynne" Tolino-Denetdeel

Was born in Ft Defiance, AZ on June 14, 1941 She passed away April 24, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior.

Our family celebrates her reunion with the love of her life, Robinson Denetdeel Sr

Lynne was a loving mother and grandmother to many. She has 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, whom she lovingly called 'My Grannies'

Lynne is survived by her 8 children, Janice Narvaez, Denise Narvaez, Jacquelyne Harris, Gwendolyn Nopah, Donovan Sanderson, Reginald Sanderson Jr, Robynne Denetdeel and Robinson Denetdeel Jr and all her Grannies. Her brothers Donnie Tolino, Damien Tolino and her sister Beverly Jefferson

Her Kindness, Compassion and Love of Life was felt by the many whose lives she touched even if it was for a short time. Spending quiet time with her was the best, they always included 'her' music and the reminiscing of younger days with husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robinson Denetdeel Sr, her parents Kee Tolino and Alyce Mariner and her grandson Brandon Sanderson.

There will be no services for her at this time. A memorial will be planned in the coming months as time permits. The family will keep everyone informed.

Our Mother... Our Grandmother will be missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved