Adella Patricia Carrillo



Adella Patricia Carrillo, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1940 in Keams Canyon, AZ to Patrick and Sarah Honawa. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Carrillo Sr., her children, Gary Carrillo, Renee Perez, Lisa Carrillo, 16 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard Carrillo Jr., Kevin Carrillo Sr., and son-in-law Frank Perez Sr. Her Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel Central Church, 2831 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix AZ, on December 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M









