Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Adla (Betty) Benyes


1918 - 2020
Adla (Betty) Benyes Obituary
Adla (Betty) Benyes

Phoenix - Adla "Betty" E. Benyes, born Oct 13, 1918 in Austin, TX, passed Feb 16, 2020 at 101 years old in Phoenix. Preceded in death by son, Daniel. Survived by children: Judy Sorensen, Phoenix, Nancy Wallace (Bob) CA, David Beach (Camilla), CA; Grandchildren: Diana Maloney (Bob), Susan Sorensen; great-grandchildren: Adam, Brandon, Alex, and Jessica. She was a popular character and very independent; and quite a creative spinner of tales. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Feb. 19th at 12:00 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary 719 N 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
