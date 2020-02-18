|
Adla (Betty) Benyes
Phoenix - Adla "Betty" E. Benyes, born Oct 13, 1918 in Austin, TX, passed Feb 16, 2020 at 101 years old in Phoenix. Preceded in death by son, Daniel. Survived by children: Judy Sorensen, Phoenix, Nancy Wallace (Bob) CA, David Beach (Camilla), CA; Grandchildren: Diana Maloney (Bob), Susan Sorensen; great-grandchildren: Adam, Brandon, Alex, and Jessica. She was a popular character and very independent; and quite a creative spinner of tales. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Feb. 19th at 12:00 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary 719 N 27th Ave. in Phoenix. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020