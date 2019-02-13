|
Adrian Barrera
Peoria - Adrian Barrera, 30, peacefully passed into God's embrace on February 8th, 2019. Adrian was born in El Paso, Texas on June 9th, 1988. He moved with his family to Peoria, AZ in 2004 and graduated from Sunrise Mountain High School in 2006. Adrian was enrolled at ASU, and was working towards a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Adrian's greatest passion and greatest accomplishment was his son Damien, who is 10 years old. Adrian and Damien were best friends and inseparable. Adrian also enjoyed weightlifting, wrestling and had been going regularly to Jujitsu training with his son, mother and brother. Adrian was well known for his love of comedy, and for being a well-mannered and respectful person. If you knew Adrian, you learned to quickly love him.
Adrian is survived by his son Damien, his sisters Amanda and Ashley, and his brother Ayden. Adrian also leaves his mother Gloria, father Vance, and Grandparents Esther Guerra, Bill Smith and Nellie Fernandez. Additionally, Adrian's other close relatives include Victor and Rafaela Abascal, Monica and David Lara, Valerie Garza, Gabe Abascal and family, Hector Barrera and family, Anthony Smith and family, Patsy Guerra and family. Ashley Kelley was also a special friend and the mother of his son Damien. There are of course numerous other friends and family that were very special to Adrian.
Adrian was a beautiful soul and a light in the lives of those he touched. The beauty and love he brought into the world will never be extinguished. Honor his memory by remembering him and knowing and loving his son Damien. Adrian will be forever missed, but we seek comfort in knowing that he is now with his beloved Grandma Socorito and Uncle Jerry.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-6:30 pm with a rosary beginning at 6:30. A funeral service will follow at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019