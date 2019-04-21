Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Pueblo Sereno Club House
8350 E McKellips Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
Adrian E. "Red" Dewey


Adrian E. "Red" Dewey
1926 - 2019
Adrian E. "Red" Dewey Obituary
Adrian E. "Red" Dewey

Mesa - Adrian E. "Red" Dewey, 92, passed away in Mesa,AZ with family by his side. Red was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines and Japan. He married Mary Knippen, who survives him. They have eight children; Lynda (Richard) Stoxen; Carol Dewey; Jim Dewey; Brad (Beth) Dewey; Ron Dewey; Dan Dewey; Kim Wyatt, and Todd (Kate) Dewey. He was also the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with another great-grandson due shortly. He was predeceased by his siblings and son-in-law, Steven Wyatt. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pueblo Sereno Club House (8350 E McKellips Rd Scottsdale, AZ) on April 25, 2019 at 1:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Green Acres Cemetery (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ).Memorials may be sent to BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding (7319 Maxon Rd, Harvard IL 60033).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
