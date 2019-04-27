|
Adrien Shalowitz Herzberg
Phoenix - November 15, 1939 - April 11, 2019 - Adrien Shalowitz Herzberg, 79, passed away peacefully on April 11 surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Adrien was born in Chicago, IL, the oldest of three siblings to Faye and Samuel Wallerstein. She grew up in Chicago attending Northwestern University and Loyola Graduate School. She married Herbert Shalowitz and made Chicago home until 1980 when they relocated to Scottsdale, AZ. Adrien began her tenure with Jewish Family & Children's Service in 1980 as a social worker. She was named Executive Director of JFCS in 1987 and served in that role until her retirement in 1998. During Adrien's career, JFCS emerged as an innovative leader in behavioral health and social services.
Adrien was treasured by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community.
Adrien was predeceased by Lisa (daughter), Herbert, and Michael Herzberg. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Ronald (David) and Stuart (Shannon); and her two grandchildren, Hadley and Leo, and many other family members.
Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix at www.jcfphoenix.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 27, 2019