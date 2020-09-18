Adrienne ("Ady") Redhouse



Mesa - Adrienne ("Ady") Redhouse, passed away unexpectedly the early morning of September 12, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was 40 years old.



Adrienne was born in Mesa, Arizona. She attended Irving Elementary, Taylor Junior High School and graduated as a Junior from Mesa High School. During her Junior year she attended Classic Beauty College in Mesa and graduated with her Cosmetology diploma in June 1998. Following her graduation from high school she worked as a beautician and florist. Adrienne became a Legal Assistant in 2002. She resided in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for two years and returned to Arizona in 2004 where she worked as a Paralegal up until her passing. Adrienne was a loving mother and enjoyed time in northern Arizona camping and traveling with her partner Ken Blue (Scottsdale). She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and all who knew her.



She is survived by her beautiful daughter Lily (Gilbert), her parents Henry and Lisa Redhouse (Mesa), her brothers, Katrell Redhouse (Phoenix), Nathan Redhouse, (Orange County, California), Ty Redhouse (Gilbert) and her sister, Dani Redhouse (Gilbert).



A memorial service will be held September 26, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - 825 South 32nd Street, Mesa, Arizona, 85204. Visitation will be held at 9:00am, and a memorial service will begin at 11:00am. Internment will follow the memorial service at the City of Mesa Cemetery - 1212 North Center Street, Mesa, 85201. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bunkers Family Funerals in Mesa.









