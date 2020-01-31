|
Agatha Marie (Rohan) Bailey
Phoenix - Agatha Marie (Rohan) Bailey of Phoenix passed away peacefully on December 18th 2019, at age 94. Her husband, Donald, and a son, Patrick, preceded her in 2004 and 2006, respectively. She leaves behind her sister, Nell, and children: James; Lawrence; Donita Ramos (Steve); Margaret Mallard; Ninon Steffy (Steve); Vincent (Ellen); and Mary. She was grandmother to: Mary, Antigone and Molly; John, Jennifer, and Chris; Rebecca; Max; Rachel; and Seamus. She had several great-grandchildren. She was very important to the Craig family: Patricia, Steve, Theresa, Mike, Cathy, Rita, and Helene; Barbara Hawkins and her daughters Katie and Nora as well as Georgianna Jonson.
Agatha attended St Mary's elementary and high school, graduating in 1943. She received an AA degree from South Mountain Community College before working at Phoenix Job Corp until she retired. She was also active in Planning and Zoning for her area of South Phoenix. She served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Edward's parish for several years.
Services for Agatha will be held on February 8th 2020 at St Mary's Basilica in Phoenix.
Rosary at 9:00am before Mass at 10am. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, 48th St. and Oak in Phoenix, directly after Mass. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank or in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020