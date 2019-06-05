Resources
Peoria - Agnes B. Young, 97, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Desert Winds Assisted Living in Peoria, AZ.

She, her husband and family moved from Kentucky to Phoenix in 1957. Agnes was the second oldest sibling out of 15 children. She worked in the medical field in an office manager roll for two physicians in the greater Phoenix area.

Preceded in death by husband William Morris Young, Sr., and son William Morris Young, Jr.; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by 2 sisters and 3 brothers; her daughter Penny Hatcher, son-in-law William Hatcher; daughter-in-law Beverly Young; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held privately by the family on June 3, 2019. Any donations may be made in memory of Agnes to Hospice of the West, 21410 N. 19th Ave., Ste. 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019
