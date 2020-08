Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes Fox



Queen Creek - Agnes Fox, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes in her Queen Creek home on July 28, 2020. She was born in Chinook, Montana and moved to Arizona in 1966. She is survived by her children Wayne Fox (Alice), David Fox (Fina) and Kristine Garwood plus six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.









