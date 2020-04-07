Services
Agnes Kolicko


1923 - 2020
Agnes Kolicko Obituary
Agnes Kolicko

Mesa - Agnes Kolicko was born on September 3, 1923 and peacefully left this world on April 2, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving caretakers Kim and Marilyn Willis as her family could not be with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agnes was preceded in death by her loving husband Steve Kolicko and her adoring son Stephen Kolicko. She is survived by her constant companions and best friends daughter Carol and son-in-law Domenico Scafaria, and daughter-in-law Roseann Kolicko-Hunsberger (Glen). Also, her five loving grand-children: Danielle (Elias) Stratigouleas, Michelle Myers, Kimberly (Dustin) Cox, Kelly (Alex) Lontayo, Stephen (Ashton) Kolicko. Agnes is survived by 15 great-grandchildren whom all considered her their brightest light. Catholic services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at a future time when our world is back to its normal pace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
