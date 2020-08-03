Agnes Margaret Moyer
Scottsdale - Agnes Margaret Moyer of Scottsdale, Arizona, 90-years young, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was promptly given VIP access into heaven, where she was greeted with the most beautiful Irish rose she had ever seen by her loving husband of 68 years, Samuel Moyer, who predeceased Agnes in 2007. Agnes, a devout Catholic and woman of faith, immediately knew she was home.
Agnes was born in Bound Brook, New Jersey, on July 16, 1930 to Harry and Sarah Gore. In 1947, Agnes met Sam, a young man "from the wrong side of the tracks." They fell in love, married, traveled the world and started a family.
Agnes' family was her pride and joy. If you asked her, Agnes would have told you that none her three sons, Dave, ("little") Sam or Gary Moyer, had ever sinned. Agnes and Sam raised each of their sons to be self-dependent, successful professionals, and loving husbands and fathers. Each of her three sons and their wives, Kelly, Deb and Vicki Moyer, loved and cared for Agnes until the day she passed.
In 1982, Agnes and Sam became grandparents, which became their first priority. By 1994, they were grandparents to seven—Justin, Jenna, Grayson, Skylar, Kevin, Spencer and Anna—and were exclusively identified by their grandchildren as "Nan" and "Pop." Nan and Pop did their best to attend every basketball game, baseball game, softball game, volleyball game, dance recital and graduation event in which their grandchildren participated. Later, Nan stayed in contact with them by every means possible, including via social media, on which she was impressively active.
In 2018, Agnes became a great-grandmother ("Gigi") to Hudson and Kinsley Moyer. Her legacy will continue to grow, beginning with the birth of her next great-grandchild, who is due to be born in September of this year.
Agnes (Ma', Nana, Gigi) knew how to have a good time. She enjoyed talking with people and sharing stories (even with complete strangers). She was a diehard fan of the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals and, when the local teams weren't winning, the LA Dodgers and Lakers. She liked Thanksgiving ham, Christmas ham, Easter ham, cookies, a stiff Manhattan, an occasional tequila shot, "high tea," extra ice and lemon with her water, and a scolding hot, black coffee (or, as she would say, a "co-ah-fee"). And she cooked the best flank steak and stuffing currently known to man.
Agnes lived a full and enviable life, filled with happiness, laughter and friends and family who loved her. Just days before passing, Agnes joyously celebrated her 90th birthday with her friends, three sons, three daughters in-law, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her canine companion, Bo Jangles. She was showered with flowers, cookies, balloons, presents, cards and love. In the end, it was her going away party. As she told her family and friends as that party came to a close and in the days the followed, "it could not have been any better." Thank you to all who made it so.
Agnes will be laid to rest on August 5, 2020 at 9:00 am at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona, which will be a family-only service due to the on-going nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome, however, to contact a family member regarding the option of streaming the service live via Zoom. Friends and family are also encouraged to visit www.messingermortuary.com
to share their thought and stories about Agnes and to view additional information regarding Agnes' life and legacy. A church service in Agnes' memory will be postponed until a later date.