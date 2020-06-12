Aguilar George de Jesus, Barcenas
Phoenix - Aguilar Barcenas, George de Jesus,21 years old passed away in Phoenix, Az. If anyone has information on father please have him call the funeral home as soon as possible at Universal South Mountain Mortuary 602-252-6011.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.