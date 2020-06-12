Aguilar George De Jesus Barcenas
Aguilar George de Jesus, Barcenas

Phoenix - Aguilar Barcenas, George de Jesus,21 years old passed away in Phoenix, Az. If anyone has information on father please have him call the funeral home as soon as possible at Universal South Mountain Mortuary 602-252-6011.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
