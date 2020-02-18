|
Aiko Shinzato McLaren
Aiko Shinzato McLaren passed away after a short illness on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. She was born in Okinawa, Japan on February 15, 1930 to Kunitetsu and Take' Shinzato.
She was the loving spouse of Raymond McLaren and caring mother of her three children, Mary (husband Mike), George (wife Janis) and Linda (husband Rob). Aiko and her husband Ray were happily married for 66 years.
Aiko was an Air Force wife who raised her family throughout the United States and abroad, including having lived in Okinawa, Saudi Arabia, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and California, before moving to Arizona in 2005.
Aiko was a generous and caring person with an infectious smile and personality that endeared her to everyone she met. She enjoyed playing cards and Mah-Jongg, and nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Raymond, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; as well as her relatives in Okinawa, Japan, including her younger brother Kuninori, his wife Sachiko and their family.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 West Bell Road, Surprise, Arizona 85374, (623) 546-8002. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with services beginning at 2:00 pm. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Aiko are invited to celebrate her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020