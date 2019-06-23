|
Al Greenwell
Phoenix - Al Greenwell, a prominent Arizona musician passed away on May 25, 2019, when his home caught fire. He was 89 years old. Born in Louisville, Ky, he moved to Phoenix in 1959. He was well known throughout the valley for his musical ability. He played for many celebrities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles but his real passion was his 18 piece Jazz Big Band in Phoenix. He also taught many students at Arizona Music Center and before his retirement was an active member of the Musician's Union # 586. Al was always a drummer and when he was a child he drummed on everything. He loved performing and had a real passion for the music he wrote and performed.
Al is survived by his daughter Vicki and her husband Gregg Ratliff as well as his son Mark and his wife Brenda Greenwell. He was preceded in death by his son Michael and his brother Norman. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte and her husband Paul James, dear friend Norma Robbins & several nieces, nephews and cousins, in addition to many friends and extended family.
Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, 7/27/19 at 1pm-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3802 N 59th Ave,Phoenix, AZ 85033.
