Al HutoronLongtime Phoenix, AZ resident Al Hutoron died on July 10, 2020 at the age of 95 due to complications of Covid-19. Al Hutoron was born on April 4, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to Nathan and Fanny Hutoron. He grew up with sisters Rose and Edna, both deceased. Al joined the army and served in World War II. He had many jobs in the army but his favorite was being a general's assistant while in Italy. Upon Al's discharge, he moved to Arizona to join his parents. While in Phoenix, he met Ruby Eagle and they were married on September 9, 1950. Ruby and Al were married almost 67 years before Ruby passed in 2017. Al is survived by his four children—Steve Hutoron (Chris), Randy Gassett, Nancy Hess (Ralph), and Adam Hutoron (Kasia); his six grandchildren—Michael, Alisa, Rebecca, Matt, Max, and Alexander and his three great grandchildren—Halle, Ashton, and Michaela.Al spent most of his working years as a walking mailman and would happily share that he had probably walked more miles than anyone he knew.Al was a wonderful story teller and one of Al's greatest joys as he got older was to regale his family, friends, and amazing caregivers with stories of his youth and his service in World War II. Al was a kind and generous soul. He will be missed by all who knew him.The family's sincere thanks go to his wonderful caregivers at Park Terrace, Hospice of the Valley, Prime Hospice, and the nurses on the Covid-19 unit at the Veteran's Administration Hospital and at Lake Pleasant Post Acute Rehabilitation facility.