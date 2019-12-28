Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Tolman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan G. Tolman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan G. Tolman Obituary
Alan G. Tolman

Phoenix - Alan G. Tolman passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1930, at home, in Portland, Maine. Alan was married to Rosemary Bliss Martin, who preceded him in death. Alan served as a Marine Machine Gunner in Korea and received the Purple Heart. Alan worked as an Aeronautic/Acoustical Engineer for Garrett/Allied Signal for 39 years before retiring. He loved skiing, golf, tennis, as well as piloting small planes and gold mining. He was well-known in UFO and Astronomy circles. Alan is survived by his brother, Ted (Diana) Tolman; son, Donald; daughters, Gail (Mark Elder) and Janice (Joe Martaus) Tolman; stepchildren, Rosemary, Joseph (Anne) and Anne (George Balinsky) Martin; grandchildren, Gregory and Jamie (Demencius) Tolman, Michael and David Balinsky, Amber (Tim Woodward) and Stacie (DJ Braden) Martin; 5 great grandchildren, Dayna, Maygan, Joshua, Ayden and Paityn; as well as one great-great grandchild; and many loving cousins. Alan requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley. To send condolences please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now