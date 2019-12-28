|
Alan G. Tolman
Phoenix - Alan G. Tolman passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1930, at home, in Portland, Maine. Alan was married to Rosemary Bliss Martin, who preceded him in death. Alan served as a Marine Machine Gunner in Korea and received the Purple Heart. Alan worked as an Aeronautic/Acoustical Engineer for Garrett/Allied Signal for 39 years before retiring. He loved skiing, golf, tennis, as well as piloting small planes and gold mining. He was well-known in UFO and Astronomy circles. Alan is survived by his brother, Ted (Diana) Tolman; son, Donald; daughters, Gail (Mark Elder) and Janice (Joe Martaus) Tolman; stepchildren, Rosemary, Joseph (Anne) and Anne (George Balinsky) Martin; grandchildren, Gregory and Jamie (Demencius) Tolman, Michael and David Balinsky, Amber (Tim Woodward) and Stacie (DJ Braden) Martin; 5 great grandchildren, Dayna, Maygan, Joshua, Ayden and Paityn; as well as one great-great grandchild; and many loving cousins. Alan requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley. To send condolences please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020