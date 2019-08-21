Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Community Church
8155 W. Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
1970 - 2019
Alan Gene Nottingham II

Peoria - Alan Gene Nottingham II, 49, died at 5:40 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Alan was born on June 28, 1970 in Riverside, California to Alan and Marilyn Nottingham. He was the second of three children. Alan grew up in Arizona where he graduated from Tolleson High School and worked as a driver for FedEx for 17 years. He is survived by his wife, Cherie; four children, Britteny, Hunter, Eric, and Katelynn; and grandson, Mason. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at New Life Community Church, 8155 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. If you are joining in on Alan's last Bike ride please meet at 91st Ave and Indian School Rd between 7 and 7:30, Kickstand @ 8. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019
