Alan John Anderson
Sun City - November 12, 2019 Alan John Anderson, age 68, passed away peacefully from cancer surrounded by his loved ones.
Alan was born in Eugene, Oregon on February 15, 1951. He also lived in Italy, California and Washington before moving to Phoenix where he met the love of his life William (Bill) Shaw. He was an active member of the Unity Spiritual Center in Sun City. Alan treasured the love and compassion of his Unity church family, his wonderful Fenders & Friends family and his amazing family at The TK Group of Home Smart.
An extraordinary artist and entrepreneur he poured his creativity, passion and enthusiasm in his every endeavor.
As a Tailor and Fashion Designer he was trained in the old-world ways of the craft in Italy. His Eugene based work was well known throughout the region and beyond. He served as the On-Location Wardrobe Coordinator for Universal Studios, with film credits including Animal House (1978) and How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980).
Alan founded and owned several businesses including a Restaurant (Dixie's Cafe), Eugene, Printing and Publishing, Seattle and as a Personal Trainer in both Seattle and Phoenix. He concluded his incredible business journey as a Realtor in Phoenix with The TK Group of Home Smart.
He had a marvelous gift of artistry, creating extraordinary art in both sculpting and painting. Most recently his focus was on sketch in pencil, as well as, watercolor; although he also delivered many works in acrylic and pastel.
Alan is remembered in love by his spouse William (Bill) Shaw; brother David Anderson and his partner Lucy O'Callaghan; cousin Sheryl Powell and her spouse Cheri Dale; Bill & Alan's beloved dogs Meg & Duke; and ex-wife Ezzie Anderson.
He is predeceased by his parents: John C Anderson and Dixie C. Anderson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Unity Spiritual Center in Sun City and or one-n-ten in Phoenix. A Celebration of Life will be held after the Holiday season.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019