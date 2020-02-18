Resources
Alan L. Gentry

Alan L. Gentry Obituary
Alan L. Gentry

November 7, 1956 - February 15, 2020

Alan L. Gentry, son of Kenneth and Josephine Gentry, was born November 7, 1956 in Phx, AZ. He entered into rest, February 15, 2020 at the age of 63.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine of Phoenix; one brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Linda of Phoenix, two nephews, one niece and special friends Travis Hurt John Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
