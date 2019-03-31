|
|
Alan M. Kyman
Phoenix - Alan M. Kyman passed away March 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 22, 1930, to Sam and Sylvia (Rosenblatt) Kyman, Alan made his way west with his parents and older brother Paul in 1948. While they settled in Phoenix, he attended Stanford University, graduating in 1952. He graduated from the University of Arizona School of Law in 1955 and opened a solo practice in Phoenix that year. Alan practiced law in Phoenix for over 55 years, defending civil liberties and helping real people solve real problems with compassion and respect.
Alan married Joyce Gardner on October 29, 1960, and they were married for fifty years, until Joyce's death in 2011. They raised three children, Leslie (Ben), Denise (Brian), and Daniel (Sandie). He was a devoted husband and father, teaching his children to do the right thing and to always do their best work. He derived immense joy from his five grandchildren, Jared, Zach, Nate, Hannah, and Marissa.
Alan looked everyone he met in the eye. He treated each person with the same courtesy and kindness, a trait that endeared him to many, especially his children's friends. He was an avid reader of history and biographies and enjoyed almost any movie, whether good or bad. An amateur photographer and devoted jazz fan, he leaves behind hundreds of photos and a record collection that memorializes jazz from the 1920s to the 1950s. He spent many happy Saturdays as a volunteer fireman at Firebird Raceway. He was also a lifelong member of the clean plate club, continually surprising everyone with the amount of food such a slight person could consume.
His grace and good humor will be missed by his family and friends.
Donations may be made to The Nash (https://thenash.org/) or the ACLU of Arizona (https://www.acluaz.org/). A memorial service will be held at 5 PM on March 31. For details, please email [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019