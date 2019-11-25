Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Alan Martinez Obituary
Alan Martinez

Tempe - Alan Frank Martinez, 54, passed away November 7, 2019. Alan is survived by his mother, Nordi Vasquez, and father Manuel Martinez, three sisters and one brother.

Alan will be greatly missed by all who knew him. All who had the privilege of knowing him will miss his kindness and his quiet personality. We love you forever son. You will always be in our hearts.

A service is scheduled for December 4, 2019 at 12:00pm at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary, 4310 East Southern Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85042.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019
