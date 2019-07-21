|
|
Alan Michael Booge
Phoenix - Alan Michael Booge, 76, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, June 22nd, of an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. He had battled Frontotemporal Dementia for several years. Alan Was born on May 26th, 1943 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Albert and Anna Booge. In 1962, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Masterson. After serving in the National Guard, Alan began working at IBP, Inc in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He worked his way up at IBP, Inc to eventually become the youngest Vice President in the history of the company. In 1977, Alan retired from IBP, Inc and opened Booge Commodities, Inc with offices in Sioux City, IA and Phoenix, AZ. He retired from Booge Commodities in May of 2017. His passion was Horse Racing and he owned AB Racing until December 2018. He was a wonderful father, brother and friend and a very humble man who was self-made and generous to all he knew. Alan is survived by Ex-Wife and long-life friend, Mary Ann Booge, sons Todd Booge and Austin (Kaitlyn Williams) Booge, daughters, Michelle Booge and Shawn (Brian Day O'Connor) O'Connor and his seven beloved grandchildren, Beau Margeas, Brennan Booge, Sawyer Kieler, Weston O'Connor and Kasey, Jovie and Loni Williams Booge. His sisters, Bonny Hammer, Rozella (Melvin) Hartman, brother Bill (JoAnne) Booge, brother-in-law, Jim Lampe and his special nephews Randy and Russ Kramer and several other nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his son, Brett Alan Booge, his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Ben Kramer, his sister, Marge Lampe, his brother-in-law, Darwin Hammer, his nephew, Jeffrey Hartman and niece, Marcia Borer. Alan's funeral will be held August 3rd at 10:30 am at The Resurrection of our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 am with a luncheon following at the Pocahontas Golf Club. Alan will be buried In Pocahontas with his son Brett. An Arizona Service is being planned for the fall. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019