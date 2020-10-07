Alan R. Kurth



Phoenix - Alan R. Kurth, age 75, born May 4th 1945, died October 5th 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Alan is survived by Debbie, his wife and soulmate of 25 years, his two daughters, Danielle Miranda and Allison Taylor, along with their children, Devon, Mckenzie and Brody, and his sister Julie Woodworth. Alan also leaves behind his blended family of 4 children, 15 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred and Raymond Kurth, and sister Jennine.









