Scottsdale - Alan S. Anderson, 72, reached the end of his brave battle with cancer at home in Scottsdale, AZ the evening of April 19, 2019. Alan is predeceased by his parents, Eric S. and Hazel Anderson, of Manchester, CT. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Carol (Fruhauf) of Argyle, NY, an older sister, Joan Lambert of Ledyard, CT, a niece and three nephews in NY, CT, and VT.
Alan graduated from Manchester High School in 1964 and chose the love of his life, Carol, while earning his BA degree from Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY in 1968. Alan and Carol married in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1968 and moved to Springfield, OH, where he graduated from Wittenberg University with a Masters of Divinity in 1972. He was ordained by the Lutheran Church in America that year and accepted a calling to become Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in West Boylston, MA. During this calling, the couple built their first home, a mountain hideaway, in Tamworth, NH. In 1976 Alan decided to leave the ministry for greater challenges in corporate America and spent 20 years with high tech companies - Digital Equipment Corporation, SAP, and ASML, primarily in the Boston area, Atlanta, and Tempe, and finally in The Netherlands, specializing in International Human Resources.
Alan's life was full and adventurous, his passions ranging from sailing, skiing, classic cars, gourmet food and wine, ballooning over Bagan and the Masai Mara, hiking New Hampshire's White Mountains, and trekking in the Himalayas, to vacationing in mystical and cultural centers of some 130 countries. Alan was an amazing man whose kind, loving spirit will remain in the hearts of all whose lives he touched.
You may honor Alan's life by donating to Action Against Hunger at www.actionagainsthunger.com. A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019