Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Alan Sewell


1935 - 2019
Alan Sewell Obituary
Alan Sewell

Phoenix - Alan R. Sewell, 84, passed from this life on December 13, 2019. He was born in Fresno, CA on October 12, 1935. Alan attended Franklin and Whittier grammar schools, and a graduate of West High School and U of A. During his working years he was with the family food brokerage business. He was a member of the John Greenleaf Whittier Society and the Longyear Foundation of Chestnut Hill, MA. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23rd at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
