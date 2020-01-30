Services
Albert Arnold Garcia Obituary
Laveen - Albert Arnold Garcia, 59, went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. Albert is survived by his loving wife, Maeschelle; children, Micah, Matthew, and Meadow; father, Albert Garcia; mother, Mary Garcia; stepmother, Loretta Garcia; sisters, Desiree Garcia, and Monique Sermeno; dogs, Cheyenne, Minnie, and Peanut Butter; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. He was an avid Cardinals fan, worked for the City of Phoenix Forestry for 30 years, and was loved by all who met him. A Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
