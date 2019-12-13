|
Albert Arthur Moreno
Phoenix - Albert "Poppy" Arthur Moreno was born on September 5, 1921 to Albert Arthur Moreno Sr. and Hilda Marie Crespi Moreno in New York City. He was a World War II Veteran and was stationed in the Panama Canal. He was multilingual and traveled extensively in International Sales for the Froedtert Malt Corporation and worked for both the Menasha and Mead Paper Companies. He was active in the American Legion Post 449 in Elm Grove, Wisconsin and the Kiwanis Club.
After raising his family in Cos Cob, Connecticut, and Brookfield, Wisconsin; he and his wife Gloria permanently relocated to be near family in Arizona in 2018. Even so, he remained a loyal Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He passed away in Phoenix, Arizona at 98 years of age on December 10, 2019. We will always love and miss you, Poppy.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Joyce Kissinger Moreno, sister Vicki McGrath, daughter Valerie Jane (Arthur) Kelleher and loving family including Valerie Spring (Josh) Johnson, Kelsey Christian Maryanne Kelleher, Ava Cecelia Johnson, Merrijane Elizabeth (Robert) Stenson, Gloria Faith (David) White, Glory Joy (Tony, Isaiah, and Evan) Simons, Bonnie Lynn Thorson, Brett (Vanja and Max) Thorson, and Robert, Peter, David, and Mark McGrath.
Poppy's funeral will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Veteran's Honors and burial to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019