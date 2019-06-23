|
Albert "Al" Burke
Scottsdale - Albert "Al" Burke passed away June 8 at his home, just short of his 93rd birthday. He was born July 31, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Rose Newman and Itzik Berkowitz. Al attended Shaker Heights H.S. and then happily joined the Marine Corp. as a teenager in WWII. He was with Company E, 2nd Battalion, 25th Regiment, 4th Marine Division. He fought at Iwo Jima, Saipan and Tinian before returning home 3 yrs. later. He was passionate about his love for his country. Always a "mover and a shaker", Al moved to Phoenix 72 yrs. ago working at various jobs until he found his niche as a land syndicater. He was well known and very respected in his field. He purchased land, ranches and farms all over Arizona and in a couple other states as well. He always said "timing is everything" and at that time deals were made on a hand shake and his word was his bond. To know Al was to love him. He was bigger than life and never met a stranger he wouldn't talk to or help, even if they didn't speak English. He always found a way to communicate. He took great joy in helping people of all ages and was very philanthropic. Al prided himself on his honesty, accomplishments and reputation. He loved jokes, laughter, traveling the world and meeting people. An avid history buff, he was well known for his amazing long term memory, and reading everything he could get his hands on. His favorite activities were snow skiing, playing golf and spending summers in Flagstaff, AZ. This loving, kind and generous man is survived by his wife, Maggie, daughter Jody Bartel and step-daughter Brona Lewis (Steve). Grandchildren: Nova Collins (Chris), Tessa Davis (Don), and Lindsay Lewis (Christian), as well as 3 great grandchildren and by several nieces and nephews. Also survived by those he called his "Bonus" family, son Scott Feldhacker (Heather) and 3 "Bonus" grandchildren, Sienna, Sonnet and Stryker. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Florence Danches. Al and his wife, Maggie, have Lived, Loved and Laughed every one of their 25 yrs. together. He always bragged about how lucky he was in work, health and happiness to lead such a long and full life. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00am at Messingers Mortuaries 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019