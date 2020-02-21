|
Albert Edwin Kluender
Albert Edwin "Al" Kluender passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 95.
Born on January 10, 1925, in Plymouth County, Iowa, Al was the 8th of 9 sons raised during the Depression Era by Albert and Louise (Mueller) Kluender.
Al married Betty Lorraine Onnen on her birthday, January 29, 1944; they shared 61 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2005. They are predeceased by a son, Allan David Kluender. (1948-1971)
He is survived by his eldest son Douglas (Suzanne Pfister) of Phoenix, AZ.
After moving to Arizona in 1952, Al's life was devoted to service; first in the retail petroleum industry at Standard Oil Co. and later as an independent owner of a Chevron dealership and Western Union Office in the fast growing Maryvale area of West Phoenix.
One of his proudest achievements was serving in the Arizona Legislature From 1964-1968. Later he owned a number of independent service station and tire businesses. After retirement he brought joy to others as a floral delivery man.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11AM at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5600 W. Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301.
A reception will be held in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Church's historic chapel renovation or their stained glass window fund; or to the Huger Mercy Living Center, 2345 W. Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021 are suggested by the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020