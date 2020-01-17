|
|
Albert H. Abril III
Albert H. Abril III passed away at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was 66 years old and a native Arizonan. He was born on October 15, 1953. Albert served in the Air Force as a firefighter and upon leaving the Air Force joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1979 where he served until his retirement in 1999. While serving with the fire department he met the love of his life Joyce and they were married in 1988.
After his retirement Albert enjoyed a wide range of activities, many of which he enjoyed in the Arizona desert that he loved so much. Albert was a wonderful and patient teacher. He taught many classes from weaving with various fibers to primitive skills. He was a valued partner with many organizations including the Pueblo Grande Museum, Botanical Gardens, Fiber Factory, Indian Market and the SALT group. He taught weaving at several primitive skills gatherings, Winter Count and Rabbitstick in both Arizona and Idaho. Albert is preceded in death by his mother, Lupe and sister, Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joyce, his father Albert C. Abril Jr, seven siblings and many nephews and nieces.
Viewing and Rosary are set for January 20, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Shadow Mountain Mortuary at 2350 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022. The funeral services will be held on January 21, 2020 at 10 am at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral at 6351 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020