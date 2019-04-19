|
Albert Jackson Walberg "Jack"
Scottsdale - Albert Jackson Walberg "Jack" went to the arms of our Lord on April 13, 2019 at home in Scottsdale surrounded by family. He was Born to May 11, 1930 in Happy, Texas to Melvin and Faye (Steen) Walberg. He retired as a mechanical engineer from Honeywell in the Aerospace Industry as part of a team that designed the 747. He is survived by his wife Dorthy A. (Thompson) and his sister's Helen and Jill of Texas. He had four children John, Todd, Pete and Mary and five step children Charlotte Tryon, Robert Pinckard, Amy Cooper, Radford Pinckard and Laura Aviles and 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Salem Lutheran Church 6701 E. Osborn, Scottsdale. Arrangements were handled by Angel's Burial and Cremation. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 19, 2019