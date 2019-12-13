|
Albert Joseph Cote III passed away on December 9, 2019 in Chandler, AZ at the age of 79. Al is survived by his wife Elvira and daughters Michelle and Jackie (Paul) and son & daughter-in-law; grandchildren Adam, Alexandra, Andrew, Cameron, Bailey, Brett; and great-granddaughter Elleigh; sister Beverly LeMay (Lew) and brother-in-law Peter Germani (Jean). He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Jeff.
Al was born on April 10, 1940 in Providence, RI to Beatrice and Albert Cote Jr. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1962 where he was a member of TKE Tau Kappa Epsilon. He married Elvira Germani in 1962. He was a member of Junior Achievement and was a Boy Scout and earned the highest honor of an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as Grand Knight for the Scalabrini Council in Johnston RI. The family moved to Arizona in 1982, settling in Chandler.
Throughout his life, he had been called Sonny, Al, Big Al, and most importantly Pops by his grandkids. He was the loudest fan cheering for his grandkids at their events. After his retirement, he volunteered to support local youth hockey on the board of directors for the Chandler Jr Polar Bears and Arizona High School Hockey. Al's proudest achievement was being one of the first members of the Chandler Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program; he volunteered for over 20 years in the VIP program. Al's call sign was Victor-7 and with his east coast accent, everyone heard it as Victa-7.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 1:30pm at Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd N, Chandler, AZ 85248 with a reception to follow at Cottonwood Palo Verde Country Club, 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, Chandler AZ 85248. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the 100 Club. Donations can be made online at www.100club.org or sent to 100 Club at 333 N. 44th St #100 Phx Az 85008; designate in memory of Albert Cote.
Victa-7…Rest in Peace. You are now 10-7 with the Lord.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019