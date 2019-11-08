Resources
Albert Pena Viloria, age 87 passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at his home. A native of Arizona, he was raised in Phoenix and served four years in the United States Navy and later retired from the United States Postal Service.

Albert is survived by his wife, Catherine, son David (Karen), daughter Christina (Kris) and grandchildren, Olivia, Kaylie and Dylan. A private service has been held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The Viloria family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix for the compassionate care and comfort they provided to Albert and Best Funeral Services for arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
