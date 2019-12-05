|
Albert Statland
Mesa - Albert Statland, 93, of Mesa, AZ passed away December 4, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Jack and Fannie Statland.
He is survived by three children, Joyce, Debra and Jay; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, daughter Andrea; two sisters and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019