Albert "Big Al" Sulka


1932 - 2019
Albert "Big Al" Sulka Obituary
Albert 'Big Al' Sulka

Phoenix - Albert 'Big Al' Sulka, 86, died on August 25, 2019 at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City. He was born on November 23, 1932 in Muskegon, Michigan and grew up in nearby St. Johns.

He moved to Arizona in the 1960's where he met and married his loving wife of 39 years, Sarah Jo Sulka.

Al served our country in the Korean War, afterwards attending Central Michigan University, graduating in 1958, and later earning two Masters Degrees from Northern Arizona University. He spent more than three decades as a teacher and Principal in the Glendale Elementary School District.

Al was a member of the Lansing Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and always loved everything sports. He was a huge fan of the Phoenix Suns, and Grand Canyon University's Lopes. Al and Sarah Jo were avid golfers and proud members of Palmbrook Country Club.

Al left a lasting impression on everyone he came across. His students will remember his lessons and mastery of the English language. His friends will remember his great conversations and advice. Everyone will remember the love he spread, that voice, and big personality that was uniquely 'Big Al.'

He is survived by his 7 children: Scott Cohen of Tucson, Mace Cohen of Peoria, Laurie Earley of Phoenix, Seth Sulka of Ahwatukee, Kristen Roberts of Phoenix, AJ Sulka of Phoenix, and Clay Johnston of Bloomington, MN. He has 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A ceremony to celebrate Al's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
Remember
