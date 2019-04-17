|
|
Alberta Berryhill
Tempe - Alberta Robbins Berryhill July 18, 1928 - April 8, 2019. Mother was a native of a Tempe Arizona Pioneering family dating back to the Civil War Era. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Calvin Robbins and Edith Wallace Robbins, sister Dorothy Holcomb and the love of her life, Robert Berryhill. She is survived by her children, Robin Berryhill, Thomas Berryhill, and John Berryhill (Karen); grandchildren Cameron (Karen), Brandon and Mariah; great grandchildren Wesley and Wyatt. She is also survived by ex-daughter-in-law Shannon Berryhill. Mother was a proud graduate of Arizona State College (ASU) with a Master's in Education and was an avid Sun Devil Fan; it was said that you could hear her cheering on the team at her home on 5th Street and Priest from the Stadium! We are grateful to Glencroft Retirement Center's assistance in making part of Mother's last years happy during her stay there. Services for Mother will be Graveside at Double Butte Cemetery, 2505 W. Broadway Rd. Tempe AZ, at 10:00 am Friday, April 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to The ASU Foundation, asufoundation.org or The , . Please visit the Memory and Condolences page, www.resthavencarrtenney.com to leave remembrances of Mother for her family to cherish. Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019