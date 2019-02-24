|
|
Alberto Escoto Guiterrez
El Paso, TX - 1946 - 2019, 72, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Alberto was a lifelong musician and jeweler from Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico. He was pursuing his degree in Criminal Justice at Mesa Community College in Arizona before he moved back to Texas with his daughter in 2017.
He is survived by his son, Alberto Escoto, his daughters Margarita Escoto Vigil and Mindy Escoto, and eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Alberto is preceded in death by his daughter Gina Escoto.
Memorial service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Perches Funeral Home, 4946 Hondo Pass, El Paso Texas.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019